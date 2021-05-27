How could rising food prices affect you in the long term?

COVID-19 has triggered the greatest global economic crisis since the end of World War II. It is important, however, to keep its impact in perspective and measure it against the long-term trends of steady economic progress in the world. Despite last year’s global economic meltdown, COVID-19 will only look like a blip in the steady expansion of the global consumer class, which we define as anyone earning more than $11 per day in 2011 PPP (or approximately $12 per day in 2017 PPP). In the long-term, the forces of demographic change and productivity growth are too strong to be substantially interrupted by a short-term crisis. Since 2003, when the number of poor and vulnerable people in the world probably peaked, the middle class ($11-110) has been growing fast. It is the dominant group in the consumer class; the upper class (>$110) only includes some 200 million relatively wealthy people, although they do account for one-quarter of the total spending by the global consumer class (see Figure 1).