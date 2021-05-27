Jeffery A Wilson Scholarship Honors Our Family and Supports Flint Youth

The Flint Public Art Project is getting a $50k grant to continue their work in Flint from the National Endowment For The Arts. The art project has already done so many great things to help beautify Flint. The murals and park projects give every part of Flint new life. It's incredible to see how the vibe of an area can improve with a splash of art and culture. If you have not taken the time to drive around and see the new murals, I highly suggest it. You can see quite a few of the murals that went up early on in the project here.