Flint, MI

Jeffery A Wilson Scholarship Honors Our Family and Supports Flint Youth

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Applications are now being accepted for any Flint students for the Jeffery A. Wilson Scholarship. You only meet one Jeff Wilson in your lifetime, and I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with Jeff. We worked together at Townsquare Media for more than a decade. Jeff was known by many names, but most people identified him as Jeff with two F's. I consider myself lucky to have spent so much time with Jeff. He made an impression on everyone he met, and his spirit lives on through his scholarship fund.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
