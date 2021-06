Tonight's game was different than the TinCaps' 13-run, 13-hit offensive explosion Tuesday, but it was no less successful. The TinCaps scored runs on a balk, an error, a swinging bunt single and another infield single in a 6-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts tonight at Parkview Field that featured a little bit of everything and left Fort Wayne with its first back-to-back victories since the first and second game of the season. The victory propelled the TinCaps past the Lugnuts and into third place in the High-A Central East Division.