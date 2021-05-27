Cancel
Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

By BABA AHMED
BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday. The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.

