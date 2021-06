At the height of this COVID-19 pandemic, many industries went on lockdown and some are on the brink of collapse. Good thing that most industries and the economy are now starting to recover, and the unemployment rate also started declining. More and more people have adapted to the new normal and increased their spending to pursue a new hobby, venture into a new business, or renovate their homes or office buildings. One of which is commercial landscape construction that not only enhances the exterior of your office building but also gives your workers the much-needed oxygen boost.