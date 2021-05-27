Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

WATCH: Service dog stolen in North Carolina reunites with owner in Tennessee

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPRw3_0aDDWyMJ00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A heartwarming video captured an emotional reunion between a stolen service dog and her owner this week in Tennessee.

According to WLOS and WVLT, Aaron Morris of Waynesville, North Carolina, briefly left his dog, Jolene, inside his car with the engine running Friday as he went inside a Dollar General store in Haywood County. By the time he returned to the parking lot, his Buick Lucerne had vanished – with Jolene, his cellphone and his medication still inside, WLOS reported.

Morris, who said the dog has helped him through mental health struggles, was devastated, according to WVLT. His sister, Ashley Adevai, told WLOS that Morris was offering a $1,000 reward for the dog’s return.

Days later, Jolene turned up in Morristown, Tennessee, about 75 miles away from Waynesville.

“Stray female named Jolene brought in from Springvale Road,” the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society captioned a photo of the dog in a Facebook post Monday. “We have been unable to contact anyone at the number on her tag.”

Although Morris’ phone was still missing, he saw the shelter’s post and picked up Jolene on Wednesday, WLOS reported.

“I got my baby girl back!!!” Morris captioned a Facebook video of the tearful reunion.

The shelter also shared a photo of Jolene happily licking Morris’ face as he held her in his arms.

Detectives continue to investigate the theft and are seeking information about a possible person of interest who was captured on surveillance video, according to WLOS. If you know the person’s identity or whereabouts, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2907.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Lifestyle
City
Waynesville, NC
Morristown, TN
Pets & Animals
Waynesville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Morristown, TN
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Morristown, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Mental Health#Stolen#Tenn#Car Parking#Wlos#Haywood County Sheriff#Cox Media Group#Buick Lucerne#Springvale Road#Stray Female#Hamblen#This Week#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man, 37, shot in yard of Dayton home

DAYTON — A 37-year-old man was shot in the yard of a home on South Garfield Street Monday afternoon, according to a Dayton police report. Officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital around 1:45 p.m. after the man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, possibly to his shoulder, according to initial emergency dispatch traffic.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Bomb Squad responds to garage after grenade found

DAYTON — Dayton police and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a garage on Parkhill Drive after someone reportedly found a grenade, according to Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall. Dispatch records show officers responded to the 1700 block of Parkhill. Police were at the garage where the grenade was reportedly...
New York City, NYPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Violent Memorial Day weekend: Shootings erupt in New York, Miami and more

NEW YORK — It was a violent Memorial Day weekend for many American cities. Gun violence in the U.S. is surging. So far, 8,100 people in the United States have died from gun violence in 2021 as of Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, putting the year on track to match the over 19,000 who were killed in 2020. Those numbers mark significant increases from 2019, when over 15,000 people died by gun violence.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
wcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
AnimalsWXII 12

North Carolina Zoo welcomes newborn endangered red wolves

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves were recently born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. American red wolves are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, according to the North Carolina Zoo. The zoo said in a news release that the...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.