Triton Container International Prices $1.1B of Senior Secured Notes

VAUGHAN, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL") today announced the pricing of US$750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a transaction that was significantly oversubscribed. The offering was upsized by US$150.0 million over the previously announced offering size of US$600.0 million. GFL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (the "Notes Offering") to redeem all of GFL's outstanding US$360,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.500% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Unsecured Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2027 Unsecured Notes, and to use any remaining net proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, including amounts borrowed after March 31, 2021, and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.