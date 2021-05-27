Cancel
Triton Container International Prices $1.1B of Senior Secured Notes

monitordaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriton Container International, a subsidiary of Triton International, priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.15% senior secured notes due 2024 at an offering price of 99.894% of the principal amount thereof and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.15% senior secured notes due 2031 at an offering price of 99.906% of the principal amount thereof. The 2024 notes and 2031 notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Triton International.

