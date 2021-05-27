Yale AD Vicky Chun, spurred by rise in anti-Asian violence, leads push for AAPI representation

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI Hate (“AAPI” referring to Asian American Pacific Islander) reporting center showing that from March 2020 to March 2021, 6,603 attacks targeting Asians occurred in the U.S. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic; incendiary political rhetoric, particularly the racist terms “China virus” and “Wuhan virus,” unfurled on social media, branding Asian Americans as responsible for spreading COVID-19. Now we are seeing anti-Asian hate incidents rise across the nation. Two elderly Chinese women were recently stabbed in San Francisco, and six women of Asian descent were killed at an Atlanta spa in March. Stop AAPI Hate findings reveal that California and New York have the highest rates of violence against Asians. Russell Jeung, an Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI, has pointed out that the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, especially in low-income urban areas, has made scapegoats of Asians who live in these communities.