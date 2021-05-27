Cancel
Yale AD Vicky Chun, spurred by rise in anti-Asian violence, leads push for AAPI representation

By Gene Wang
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs attacks on Asian Americans escalated throughout the coronavirus pandemic, each new case triggered painful memories for pioneering Yale athletic director Vicky Chun, culminating in shootings at Atlanta-area spas that killed eight, including six Asian women, in March. Chun, 52, thought back to her youth, when she had racial epithets...

www.washingtonpost.com
MinoritiesElle

Why Stop AAPI Hate's Cynthia Choi Believes Anti-Asian Violence Should Concern Everyone

In ELLE's Office Hours column, we ask women in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this May we spoke with Cynthia Choi, Co-Founder of Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit reporting center that has been tracking the growing number of incidents against the Asian community since last year. Below, Choi shares with ELLE why she believes hate crimes against Asians will continue to be an issue long after the pandemic is over—and how "starting small" can be a catalyst for big change.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Spike in anti-Asian hate could lead to systemic change in schools

This story is from The Hill's Changing America publication. After a year of increasingly severe and frequent attacks against Asian Americans, experts say it will take systemic change to make lasting improvements. A good place to start, they say, is at higher learning institutions. Asian American faculty members are taking...
MinoritiesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising: Poll

WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target of attacks after being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus pandemic. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 60% of...
MinoritiesThe Hill

The mental health cost of anti-Asian hate on the AAPI community

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, anti-Asian hate crimes have surged in the United States. A new report finds that Asian Americans who have experienced racism are more stressed by this hate than the pandemic itself. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are already less likely to access mental health...
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Asian Americans need more than just Hollywood representation to address anti-Asian racism

Simu Liu in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios) Earlier this AAPI Heritage Month, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino released a study of 16 jurisdictions across the country, which found a 164% increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the first quarter of 2020. New York City saw the most significant increase at 223%, while San Francisco saw a 140% percent increase.
MinoritiesPosted by
WHYY

Amid growing anti-Asian racism, a call for more research into its health effects

This story is adapted from ‘It Just Stays With You’: The Corrosive Health Effects Of Decades Of Anti-Asian Violence, originally published with NPR member station WBUR. Days after a man shot and killed six Asian women and two other people in Asian owned spas in the Atlanta area in March, Doris Chang sat with her 11-year-old son to learn who the victims were. The news held their faces and their names – Asian faces, Asian names just like his.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Report: Asian Americans More Stressed by Anti-Asian Hate Than COVID-19

Asian Americans may be experiencing more stress from first-hand anti-Asian racism than from COVID-19 itself, according to a new report from Stop AAPI Hate. The report, released last week, synthesizes findings from a survey of more than 400 Asian Americans, a national needs assessment on racism by the Asian American Psychological Association of more than 3,700 Asian Americans and a COVID-19 resilience study exploring the connection between pandemic stress and the stress of racism.
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stop AAPI Hate doing promising work as attacks against Asians rise

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI Hate (“AAPI” referring to Asian American Pacific Islander) reporting center showing that from March 2020 to March 2021, 6,603 attacks targeting Asians occurred in the U.S. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic; incendiary political rhetoric, particularly the racist terms “China virus” and “Wuhan virus,” unfurled on social media, branding Asian Americans as responsible for spreading COVID-19. Now we are seeing anti-Asian hate incidents rise across the nation. Two elderly Chinese women were recently stabbed in San Francisco, and six women of Asian descent were killed at an Atlanta spa in March. Stop AAPI Hate findings reveal that California and New York have the highest rates of violence against Asians. Russell Jeung, an Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI, has pointed out that the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, especially in low-income urban areas, has made scapegoats of Asians who live in these communities.
NBAHarvard Health

Jeremy Lin named Class Day speaker

A globally known, pioneering athlete whose explosive rise to fame and inspirational achievement on the basketball court brought greater visibility to Asian Americans in professional sports, Jeremy Lin ’10 is also a philanthropist and activist. He has stepped up to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and become a dynamic advocate in the fight for inclusion and against anti-Asian racism. And on May 26, he will address Harvard’s graduating seniors as part of the annual Class Day celebration, an honor for which he was selected by the Class of 2021.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

AAPI Heritage Month: The Price of Lack of Representation in Media

Earlier this month, Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) released a report that found 42 percent of Americans are unable to name a single prominent Asian American. Nearly 80 percent of Asian Americans surveyed by LAAUNCH said they “do not feel respected and are discriminated against in the U.S.”
MinoritiesPosted by
HowStuffWorks

5 Things About Asian American History They Don't Teach in School

Street art in Unidad Park, Filipinotown, Los Angeles, depicting Filipino farmworkers Larry Itliong and Philip Vera Cruz, who banded together with Mexican civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta to boycott non-union grape growers in the Delano grape strike. Timothy Biley/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) "There are so many stereotypes...