When you think of buying a phone for $35 it’s likely that you are buying a feature phone or perhaps a used smartphone that is limping along towards the recycler in the sky. But, with a 6-inch HD+ display, a handy 32GB of built-in storage, and running Android 11 out of the box, the Wiko Ride 3 could be just what you are looking for, especially since you can pick one up for just $35 from Boost Mobile instead of the $99 RRP.