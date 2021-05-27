Senate Revokes Confirmation of First Female Army Secretary over Apparent Procedural Issue
In a bizarre turn of events, the Senate revoked Christine Wormuth's confirmation as Army secretary Wednesday after she seemed to be confirmed by unanimous consent. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the rollback on the Senate's decision about two hours after the chamber approved her to take on the role in the Army's top civilian post. Wormuth would be the first woman to take the job.www.military.com