Senate Revokes Confirmation of First Female Army Secretary over Apparent Procedural Issue

The U.S. Senate today confirmed President Joe Biden’s selection to lead CMS, Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, with a 55-44 vote in favor. Brooks-Lasure will be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Twitter. She previously served in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, during which time she helped to implement the Affordable Care Act, which she will now oversee as the Biden administration seeks to expand it.