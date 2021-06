Do you have a favorite restaurant in St. Louis? Or maybe a place that is legendary or unique to only St. Louis? Where should I eat?. So Memorial Day weekend I will be driving down to St. Louis for a wedding Saturday night, I am trying to keep the trip short because I have my Saturday morning sports show "On The Mark" that gets done at 10am on KHMO 1070-AM, and the wedding starts at 6pm Saturday night, plus I will be leaving early back to Quincy Sunday morning to get home to my dog Murphy (Sam is graciously watching him Saturday night). So that's my dilemma, I have enough time to have lunch at ONE spot in St. Louis, and I want to make it count, so where do I eat?