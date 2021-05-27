Mayor’s Office of Communications

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces City’s American Rescue Plan Allocation

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City of Atlanta has been allocated nearly $171 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in public safety and rental assistance for our residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across America.”

Of note, Mayor Bottoms has requested the allocation of $5,000,000 in community-based violence intervention programs, as well as $2,500,000 to support the purchase of additional cameras and license plate readers to enhance the City’s Video Integration Center.

The overall goals for use of these funds include:

Continuing core City Services

Responding to the continued COVID-19 pandemic

Investing to address the economic impact of COVID-19 on the community

The Administration is in the process of finalizing the ARP allocations and working with the Atlanta City Council to approve the allocations.

In addition to the ARP Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, additional one-time funding will be invested to support response and recovery from COVID-19.

• Affordable Housing and Rental Assistance

• Economic Development and Small Businesses

• Homelessness

• Food Insecurity

• Workforce and Youth Development

• Response to COVID-19 Emergency

