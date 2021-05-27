Cancel
NHL Picks: Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Lines (May 27)

By Ryan Knuppel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto franchise leads the Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs series 3-1 The Maple Leafs won the past three games, after losing to the Canadiens in Game 1. Injured captain John Tavares visited the Leafs yesterday, giving them a morale boost ahead of Game 5. The Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs series...

NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Edmundson fined $1K for dangerous trip on Maple Leafs' Tavares

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on John Tavares in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was not injured on the play, which occurred late in the second period. Edmundson has three goals and...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLNHL

Anderson likely to start for Capitals in Game 2 against Bruins

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Craig Anderson is likely to start for the Washington Capitals against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday he had no update on the severity...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Playoff format could help end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Nick Foligno was 5 when his father made his longest playoff run with Toronto and he remembers it like it was yesterday. The festive atmosphere in the streets after winning Game 7 to advance to the conference final. The questionable missed call against Wayne Gretzky and the searing pain of the Maple Leafs losing to Los Angeles in seven games, one step short of the 1993 final.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who Will Be the Playoff X-Factor?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are about to face each other in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. It is a shame that both fan bases have had to wait this long for these...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Final Team Stats Reveal Many Surprises

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season is finished and, as we await the start of the playoffs, I thought it would be fun to go through a bunch of team stats. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have been done for a few days now, please note that there are still two more games for the Canucks and Flames to play and that those may (but probably not) have an impact on the rankings listed below.
NHLYardbarker

Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors: Language, Lines and Injury Updates

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens news and rumors rundown, we’ll break down trade rumors, Canadiens roster updates, and much more. In the 55th game of the season, the Canadiens iced a lineup that was without a francophone Quebecois player. This caused a massive reaction among the local politicians who stepped up to demand the team have more local representation.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.