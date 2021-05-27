Mayor’s Office of Communications

City of Atlanta Swimming Pools Set to Reopen

Free Admission Planned for COVID-19 Phase 3 Roll Out

ATLANTA—After a year without to access to City pools due to COVID – 19, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that, for the first time ever, admission fees have been waived—making pools accessible to all patrons at no cost. All 12 City swimming pools will reopen beginning Saturday, May 29, 2021—in time for Memorial Day.

“After such a challenging year for communities across Atlanta, we are grateful that we can now provide free access to the City’s pools,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We ask everyone to enjoy our recreation facilities in a safe and responsible manner.”

In line with the most recent CDC COVID-19 Guidelines, capacity is limited and masks are required upon entry and for those not swimming. There is no mask requirement for individuals actively participating in pool recreation.

“With the end of the school year approaching and summer on the horizon, this is the perfect time for residents to enjoy City of Atlanta pools,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Dargle Jr.

Please find a list of City of Atlanta pools, hours of operation and locations below:

Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Ln., SW

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Mon. - Sat.

Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Ave.

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Ave., NE

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily

Grant Park, 625 Park Ave.

12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Cir., SW

12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW

12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi St., SW

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily

Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr., Dr., NW

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.

Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Ln., SW

12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor St.

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Ave., SE 1

2:30pm - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Dr., SE

12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.

