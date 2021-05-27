Cancel
Legend Biotech-Janssen's Multiple Myeloma Cell Therapy Under Review In US

By Vandana Singh
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has announced that the FDA accepted for priority review the marketing application submitted by Janssen Biotech Inc for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Cilta-cel is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy. The agency's target action date...

