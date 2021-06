REVIEW – This review was an interesting challenge. I was expecting the Vastking K100 Windows laptop to fall short of my expectations based on the spec-sheet, but it surprised me in both good and bad ways. If you’re looking for an entry level laptop that is “good enough”, this might tick the boxes for you, but you should be aware of some potential flaws. Overall, I was able to both work and browse on the Vastking K100 Windows laptop without much difficulty and if it were a bit cheaper would definitely recommend it as a budget option. At the launch price, there are many other similar laptops in the market that might be better picks, depending on your needs.