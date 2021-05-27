Cancel
Samsung’s The Wall selected for private astronaut dinner

By Guy Campos
avinteractive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltra high net worth individuals interested in what it takes to train as a private astronaut have been shown just what they could expect to see on a space mission on a Samsung The Wall microLED display. The presentation on the weekend of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix took...

