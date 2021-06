RNG or DWG KIA, who is the best team in the world?. After being cancelled last year, the Mid-Season Invitational finally returned for 2021. After over two weeks of intense competition, only two teams remain, China's Royal Never Give Up ("RNG") and DAMWON KIA ("DK"). While DK is looking for another international title following their World Championship victory, RNG wants to bring down the World Champions and prove themselves as the best team in the world. All that was left was one, single best-of-five to decide it all!