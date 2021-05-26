5 Ways to Become a Courageous Parent
The majority of my greatest and most enduring anxieties have come with parenting, and speaking with other moms, I know I’m not alone. Our hearts are inextricably tied to our kids, as they should be. God has tasked us with the responsibility of keeping them safe in a world that, frankly, is filled with numerous dangers. Many more dangers, in fact, than when my daughter was young. But while we have plenty of cause for inner angst, we never want to parent from a place of fear. That will only steal our peace and challenge our reliance on Christ. Worse, we risk raising fear-driven children who grow up feeling as if they’re helpless victims in a harsh world that ultimately functions outside of God’s control.www.crosswalk.com