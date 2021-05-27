Cancel
Public Health

CVS Health offering incentives such as cruises and Super Bowl tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
CVS Health is offering incentives from cruises to a VIP Super Bowl package to encourage people to receive the COVID-10 vaccination from them. Starting June 1, people who received the vaccination from CVS Health or who plan to will be entered in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

