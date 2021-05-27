CVS Health offering incentives such as cruises and Super Bowl tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations
CVS Health is offering incentives from cruises to a VIP Super Bowl package to encourage people to receive the COVID-10 vaccination from them. Starting June 1, people who received the vaccination from CVS Health or who plan to will be entered in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.www.pennlive.com