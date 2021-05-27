Kate Middleton Wears a Double-Breasted Suit and Striped Sweater during a Visit to Her Alma Mater

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip down memory lane whilst visiting their alma mater, the University of St Andrews, where they met two decades ago.

Kate Middleton, 39, embraced the coastal Scottish weather as she opted for a nautical-inspired outfit as she strolled through the campus of her alma mater, the University of St Andrews with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white sweater with navy stripes paired with black trousers and a black double-breasted jacket to complete her look. She was also prepared for walking as she wore her Vejas sneakers.

BACK TO VARSITY

Middleton stepped back into her student years as she walked through the Scottish university campus with her husband, conversing with students and staff along the way.

The Duchess of Cambridge was appropriately dressed, as always as she looked put together yet still relatable to the people she was interacting with at the University of St Andrews.

20 years on. It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people. pic.twitter.com/FU6Uxr5cta — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

TWO DECADES LATER

The royal couple shared a video on Twitter showcasing their various activities during their visit to their alma mater. The rainy weather did not deter the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they walked across campus under umbrellas.

Middleton and Prince William first crossed paths while studying at the University of St. Andrews, making it a significant landmark in their relationship. They wrote on Twitter:

"20 years on. It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people." Thank you to everyone in Pittenweem that came out to greet The Duke and Duchess today!👋 pic.twitter.com/lu2qkDxHgZ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

CARBON NEUTRAL

While their trip down memory lane was special, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't just travel to their alma mater to reminisce about their former lives as students.

Prince William and Middleton ordered supper that cost less than £8 and sat on the pier together to enjoy their meal.

The couple also planted the first tree in the St Andrews Forest, which is one of the institution's efforts to become carbon neutral, which is very close to Prince William's heart.

Hello St Andrews! Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting ⛵ pic.twitter.com/LXTPEQ5GVi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

DATE NIGHT

Prince William and Middleton embraced the Scottish getaway during their stay in the university town. They went out on a quiet date night the evening before they toured the university.

The couple opted for a contemporary restaurant, and while the crowds lined up outside to get a sneak peek of the royals, their experience inside was quiet and romantic. The restaurant manager shared:

"When word went around, a crowd gathered at the front, but as far as inside was concerned it was quiet for them. People left them alone." Thank you to everyone who came out and met us in Orkney pic.twitter.com/zZ6ITWBT1t — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

GOOD MEMORIES

The royal couple didn't forget about their favorite local spots during their visit as they stopped at Anstruther Fish Bar, a place they regularly visited during their time as students.

Prince William and Middleton ordered supper that cost less than £8 and sat on the pier together to enjoy their meal. The couple completed their outing with ice cream and a casual conversation with the staff.

Turning Point Scotland are working to break down cycles of crime and addiction — today The Duke and Duchess visited their centre in North Lanarkshire to hear about the vital support that the organisation provides to those facing complex and challenging situations. pic.twitter.com/15NkjY2yn7 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 24, 2021

While it is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an upmarket university in the UK, there are a few other celebrities whose university degrees may surprise you.

