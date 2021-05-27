Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Wears a Double-Breasted Suit and Striped Sweater during a Visit to Her Alma Mater

By Jené Liebenberg
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip down memory lane whilst visiting their alma mater, the University of St Andrews, where they met two decades ago.

Kate Middleton, 39, embraced the coastal Scottish weather as she opted for a nautical-inspired outfit as she strolled through the campus of her alma mater, the University of St Andrews with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white sweater with navy stripes paired with black trousers and a black double-breasted jacket to complete her look. She was also prepared for walking as she wore her Vejas sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GD6rA_0aDDTs1k00

BACK TO VARSITY

Middleton stepped back into her student years as she walked through the Scottish university campus with her husband, conversing with students and staff along the way.

The Duchess of Cambridge was appropriately dressed, as always as she looked put together yet still relatable to the people she was interacting with at the University of St Andrews.

20 years on.

It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people. pic.twitter.com/FU6Uxr5cta

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

TWO DECADES LATER

The royal couple shared a video on Twitter showcasing their various activities during their visit to their alma mater. The rainy weather did not deter the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they walked across campus under umbrellas.

Middleton and Prince William first crossed paths while studying at the University of St. Andrews, making it a significant landmark in their relationship. They wrote on Twitter:

"20 years on. It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people."

Thank you to everyone in Pittenweem that came out to greet The Duke and Duchess today!👋 pic.twitter.com/lu2qkDxHgZ

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

CARBON NEUTRAL

While their trip down memory lane was special, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't just travel to their alma mater to reminisce about their former lives as students.

Prince William and Middleton ordered supper that cost less than £8 and sat on the pier together to enjoy their meal.

The couple also planted the first tree in the St Andrews Forest, which is one of the institution's efforts to become carbon neutral, which is very close to Prince William's heart.

Hello St Andrews!

Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting ⛵ pic.twitter.com/LXTPEQ5GVi

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

DATE NIGHT

Prince William and Middleton embraced the Scottish getaway during their stay in the university town. They went out on a quiet date night the evening before they toured the university.

The couple opted for a contemporary restaurant, and while the crowds lined up outside to get a sneak peek of the royals, their experience inside was quiet and romantic. The restaurant manager shared:

"When word went around, a crowd gathered at the front, but as far as inside was concerned it was quiet for them. People left them alone."

Thank you to everyone who came out and met us in Orkney pic.twitter.com/zZ6ITWBT1t

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

GOOD MEMORIES

The royal couple didn't forget about their favorite local spots during their visit as they stopped at Anstruther Fish Bar, a place they regularly visited during their time as students.

Prince William and Middleton ordered supper that cost less than £8 and sat on the pier together to enjoy their meal. The couple completed their outing with ice cream and a casual conversation with the staff.

Turning Point Scotland are working to break down cycles of crime and addiction — today The Duke and Duchess visited their centre in North Lanarkshire to hear about the vital support that the organisation provides to those facing complex and challenging situations. pic.twitter.com/15NkjY2yn7

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 24, 2021

While it is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an upmarket university in the UK, there are a few other celebrities whose university degrees may surprise you.

Kerry Washington is a George Town graduate with a degree in sociology, psychology, and anthropology, and Matt Damon spent some time at Harvard in the 90s. Lupita Nyong'o is also a Yale graduate with a degree in drama.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Matt Damon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Cambridge University#University Of Cambridge#Harvard University#British Royal Family#Uk#Duchess Of Cambridge#Alma Mater#White Stripes#Scottish#Kensingtonroyal#Twitter#Univofstandrews#The St Andrews Forest#Fife Young Carers#Turning Point Scotland#Anstruther Fish Bar#Duke#Varsity Middleton#Navy Stripes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Ice Cream
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
Amomama

Closer Weekly: Prince William Jokes 3-Year-Old Son Prince Louis Is the Comedian of the Family

A royal insider recently revealed that Prince William joked that his youngest child, Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his third birthday, was the comedian in the family. The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently began attending Willcocks Nursery School in London, following in the footsteps of his older siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Designers & CollectionsPage Six

Kate Middleton and Prince William step out in matching outfits

The Cambridges are coordinating. Kate Middleton and Prince William visited The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, England, on Thursday, dressed in matching navy blue outfits that prove they’re still perfectly in sync, 10 years after their royal wedding. The Duchess, 39, donned a polka-dotted blue blouse with a white scalloped...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton say their children ‘all miss their much loved great-grandfather’ Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said that their three children “all miss” their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.Now, in a letter sent to an Instagram user who goes by the name of Miss Royal Replies, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed how touched they and their children have been by the public’s response to their loss.Miss Royal Replies uploaded a photograph of the typed note, presumably sent in response to one of her letters to the Cambridges next to a photograph of Prince...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

A sweet video of Prince William and Kate Middleton is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.
Mental HealthVanity Fair

William and Kate Play Table Tennis and Shoot Arrows During Mental Health-Focused Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine - then known as Kate Middleton - was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

Prince William Just Found Major Common Ground with His Brother Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are urging the nation to “keep talking” about mental health, and we’re getting major Prince Harry vibes. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a handful of famous celebs for the Mental Health Minute message—a BBC broadcast shared across the U.K. to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Week. During the PSA, the royal couple, along with stars like David Beckham, singer Anne-Marie and Charles Dance, each spoke a line from a poem written by mental health activist Hussain Manawer.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Red Dress Stole the Show During Surprise Outing

Kate Middleton just stepped out for a surprise royal outing and simultaneously proved that red is most definitely her color. Earlier today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington. The tourist attraction recently reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, which had forced the V&A to temporarily close its doors.