Just when you thought DJI was done innovating and changing the landscape for creators, they release, I believe to be, one of their best products to date. Flying in at less than 600 g and a 1 inch CMOS sensor, the DJI Mavic Air 2S is an amalgamation of its predecessors’ greatest features and an intricate upgrade. Just a mere few months ago, I held the DJI Mini 2 in my hands thinking “it can’t get any better than this” then low and behold, a new drone entered the market with outstanding specs making me question what my next drone purchase should be. This DJI Mavic Air 2S review will help you decide if this is the drone for you.