When she returned to the University of Wisconsin to finish her master's degree in 2018, Ann-Renée Desbiens figured she was done playing hockey. At 24 years old and fresh off a silver medal at the Olympic Games, she simply wasn't enjoying it anymore, and the lack of suitable professional opportunities in the sport didn't provide any incentive to continue. With her NCAA eligibility exhausted, Desbiens was ready to move on and prioritize her off-ice career prospects. But as she hung up her pads to focus on her studies, she still wanted to give back to the program that had done so much for her. After discussions with team staff, the former Badgers star opted to rejoin the women's hockey team ― this time as a goalie coach.