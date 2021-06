Following an announcement from Nvidia last month, it was confirmed that pretty much every currently available 30XX graphics card was set to be refreshed with a brand new chipset design. Well, sort of new. Its main purpose is to better implement their anti-mining technology that, as you may recall, was originally introduced on the 3060 and then bypassed by Nvidia themselves, thanks to a less than thoroughly tested driver update. – Well, with Galax being the first to introduce their newly revised designs earlier this month, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that Gigabyte is second out of the gate with the company announcing the launch of their REV 2.0 GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs.