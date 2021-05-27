Cancel
Dame Judi Dench: Daniel Craig's Bond is too glum

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Judi Dench thinks Daniel Craig's James Bond films are not as "funny" as they used to be. The 86-year-old actress starred in the franchise as 007's boss M, beginning with the 1995 flick 'GoldenEye', which featured Pierce Brosnan as the legendary spy. Dench believes Brosnan's four 007 blockbusters had...

The Independent

Daniel Craig: The beloved Heath Ledger movie actor almost starred in before being cast as Bond

Before he was cast as James Bond, Daniel Craig almost appeared in a beloved Heath Ledger film. In a new interview, writer-director Brian Helgeland has recalled an audition with the British star in which he was trying out for the medieval-set romantic comedy A Knight’s Tale.Speaking toVariety around the 2001 film’s 20th anniversary, Helgeland said that Craig “came in to read for Count Adhemar, and he was fantastic”.“This was long before he was Bond, obviously,” he continued, before disclosing how he ultimately decided to go with actor Rufus Sewell for the role. “He was just amazing. But I had...
MoviesCNET

Watching James Bond movies in order, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

You've never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, you probably know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent with a license to kill who's been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. Sean Connery's accent. Daniel Craig's abs. Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini -- shaken, not stirred.
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Favorite Kathryn Hahn Joins Daniel Craig in Netflix's Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to rapidly grow as Kathryn Hahn has been added to the ensemble. Hahn, who recently starred on Marvel's WandaVision, will appear alongside Daniel Craig in the sequel to 2019's hit whodunnit. Rian Johnson is returning to direct the follow-up, which will be made for Netflix this time around, with the streaming service winning the rights in a blockbuster deal earlier this year.
MoviesWWE

Batista set to join Daniel Craig in “Knives Out” sequel

The Animal is on tap for another blockbuster. Batista will join the cast of the upcoming Netflix sequel to “Knives Out,” as first reported by Deadline. Details are not yet known on Batista’s role, though the six-time World Champion will join Daniel Craig, who starred in the critically acclaimed 2019 film.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Edward Norton joins Daniel Craig in the cast of Knives Out 2

American actor Edward Norton is set to join Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Netflix’s murder mystery Knives Out 2.This news comes just after Bautista joined the cast on 11 May with Netflix reportedly securing the rights to the film’s two sequels in a $450m (£319m) deal. As reported by Deadline, plot subtleties for the sequel are unknown, other than Craig’s part of detective Benoit Blanc who is returning to solve another mystery.The film’s production is scheduled to start in Greece on 28 June with writer-director Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman producing the film.This film is going to be Norton’s...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Talks Getting To Work With Daniel Craig Again On Knives Out 2

Up until this week, the only actor who was confirmed to appear in Knives Out 2 was Daniel Craig, as you can’t have a Knives Out movie without detective Benoit Blanc investigating whatever crime has been committed. But now the Knives Out 2 cast is coming together, with Dave Bautista being the first new actor announced. This will mark Bautista’s second time working with Craig, as they previously co-starred in Spectre, the 24th James Bond movie.
Celebritiesmyheraldreview.com

Dame Judi Dench put Isla Fisher at ease with 'dirty joke'

Dame Judi Dench told a "really dirty joke" to put Isla Fisher at ease. The Australian actress admitted it was an intimidating prospect to be sharing scenes with "our greatest living actress" in 'Blithe Spirit' but the 86-year-old screen legend understood her nerves and helped her to relax. Isla said:...
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Janelle Monae To Star Alongside Daniel Craig In ‘Knives Out 2’

Janelle Monáe is once more making her way to the big screen. For, the music superstar has just signed on to star alongside Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out 2.’. Craig will reprise his role as from the original whodunit movie as detective Benoit Blanc. Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are also set to appear in the new installment, according to Variety.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Daniel Craig Movies: What's Ahead For The James Bond Star

The name is Craig, Daniel Craig. You've probably heard it. The action star turned into a household name when he became the world's most famous superspy — though the award-nominated actor has been quick to impress in a variety of distinguished dramatic (and comedic) films over the years, including (but not limited to) Layer Cake, Munich, Road to Perdition, 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Logan Lucky, and Knives Out.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

A Knight’s Tale director recalls Daniel Craig’s ‘fantastic’ audition

Director Brian Helgeland has some fond memories about shooting A Knight's Tale, one of which involved a “fantastic” audition from Daniel Craig.Giving an interview to Variety around the 2001 film's 20th anniversary, Helgeland, who wrote, produced, and directed the medieval-set romantic comedy starring Heath Ledger, said Craig “came in to read for Count Adhemar, and he was fantastic”.“This was long before he was Bond, obviously,” he continued, before disclosing how he ultimately decided to go with actor Rufus Sewell for the role. “He was just amazing. But I had already taken to Rufus Sewell for the role. I came...
MoviesEmpire

Who Will Be The Next James Bond?

As Daniel Craig prepares to drive his Aston Martin into the sunset in this year's much-delayed No Time To Die, the James Bond franchise is preparing for its seventh 007. Bond's Eon Productions handlers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have almost certainly had their eye on the next candidate for some time, but with no announcements, speculation remains rife. Collected below are some of our best guesses – along with those of the internet, the tabloids, and the bookies – as to who might end up filling Bond's immaculately-tailored evening wear when Bond 26 finally gets the go-ahead.
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

Daniel Craig: Films will be diminished without big screen experience

Daniel Craig has said films will be “diminished” if they stop being shown in cinemas. The future of the big screen experience has been thrown into question with the rise of streaming services and a year away from cinema releases because of the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros has announced its...
MoviesMovieWeb

5 Reasons Christopher Nolan Is Perfect for the James Bond Franchise (And 5 Reasons He's Not)

Time and time again, Christopher Nolan does not fail to impress cinema audiences and long-time fans with his genre-redefining movies. Opening new avenues in comic book movies with his Batman trilogy, ﻿or simply rewriting the rule book when it comes to intriguing concepts and the spy trope with ﻿Inception﻿, ﻿he is, without doubt, one of, if not the best directors of modern-era cinema. But, despite all that, his recent falling out with Warner Media suggests he is a free agent. A free agent legendary director, and an iconic franchise looking for a revamp, it almost feels too good to be true, but the question is, is it? Here are 5 reasons why Nolan should surely be the next director to helm the James Bond movies, and 5 reasons he should do anything but.
MoviesReporter

Ben Whishaw: It was 'quite moving' to star in No Time To Die

Ben Whishaw found it "quite moving" to feature in Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in 'No Time To Die'. The 40-year-old star returns to the role of Q in the hotly-anticipated 007 flick, which has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested it "finishes" plot from earlier Bond movies when it is released in September.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond Celebrates Throwback Thursday With Giant, Award-Winning Explosion From The Daniel Craig Era

By the time No Time To Die is released into theaters, it will almost be six years to the day that the previous James Bond film, Spectre, was released. Undoubtedly, there will be some fans of the Daniel Craig era that will need a refresh on the events of that 2015 film, as it’s been a while and it’s not a particularly popular chapter. However, if you should take anything from that film, it’s the gigantic, award-winning explosion that was just shared on social media in celebration of Throwback Thursday.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Saved A Very Important James Bond Cornerstone Until The End And That Was Pivotal

With almost 60 years of history in the world of James Bond cinematic adaptations, you could practically drop a martini glass on any date and find something to celebrate. But some days more than others warrant the raising of a drink to celebrate, and June 1 is one of those dates to mark down. The reason for this commemoration is the fact that on this day, during Casino Royale’s production in 2006, Daniel Craig finally got to engage with a very important franchise cornerstone. For the first time, he got to say the words, “Bond, James Bond.”