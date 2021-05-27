Redmi Note 10 5G review

Xiaomi’s sub-brand recently launched a new affordable gaming phone but it is not Black Shark: we are talking about the first from the Redmi lineup, called Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It has a very advanced hardware department, but its price is very affordable. It is a perfect competitor of the Realme GT Neo: the affordable version of the Realme GT. Both are powered by the same flagship-class MediaTek processor, but which one is the best and which offers the highest value for money? With this specs comparison between Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and Realme GT Neo, we will help you find out.