Redmi Note 10 5G review

By Basil Kronfli
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
The Redmi Note 10 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy, and you can see where Xiaomi cut back to hit its price. With only one usable camera, it should be on the back foot, but practically speaking, it takes decent photos for the price. From £199 (roughly US$280), the 48MP main camera is competitive, the phone supports blazingly fast 5G download speeds, and day-to-day performance is on the money. It is a shame, that Xiaomi removed some of the shooting modes that make its other low-cost phones so versatile, but the Note 10 5G’s saving graces are still its superior design and fuller feature-set.

ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
