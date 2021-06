For a moment, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) dared to go where he insisted he could not on this Giro d’Italia. A little over six kilometres from the summit of Alpe di Mera, Simon Yates careered from the front group and there was no reaction from Egan Bernal or his Ineos Grenadiers team. Caruso looked once, thought twice, and then decided to go for it.