Global Scanning Americas Beats Q1 Sales Expectations

whattheythink.com
 14 days ago

Diverse scanning solutions for a wide range of applications meet growing demand; Sales surge for home office and high-volume productivity centers. Chantilly, Va. – Global Scanning Americas, a regional division of Global Scanning A/S, today announces success in Q1 2021 for its family of scanning solutions across three divisions. These include scanning solutions from Contex, Colortrac, and Scan Dimension, covering entry-level to high-volume large format scanners as well as 3D desktop scanners. Global Scanning Americas attributes its success to its strong distributor and reseller channel and a well-rounded product line.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Productivity#Global Sales#Product Sales#Market Demand#Home Sales#Product Line#Global Scanning A S#Contex Colortrac#Global Scanning Americas#Cad#Gis#Scan Dimension#Sol 3d#Scanning Solutions#Sales Surge#Scan Dimension Scanners#3d Desktop Scanners#Customers#Business
