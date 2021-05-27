Global Scanning Americas Beats Q1 Sales Expectations
Diverse scanning solutions for a wide range of applications meet growing demand; Sales surge for home office and high-volume productivity centers. Chantilly, Va. – Global Scanning Americas, a regional division of Global Scanning A/S, today announces success in Q1 2021 for its family of scanning solutions across three divisions. These include scanning solutions from Contex, Colortrac, and Scan Dimension, covering entry-level to high-volume large format scanners as well as 3D desktop scanners. Global Scanning Americas attributes its success to its strong distributor and reseller channel and a well-rounded product line.whattheythink.com