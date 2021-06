Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) has celebrated on the opening day of the Criterium du Dauphine and is the first leader of the General Classification. The first stage of the French race was 181.8 kilometres long from and to Issoire over a rolling route that favoured the classics riders and the breakaway. The escape of the day included riders like Patrick Gamper, Van Moer, Ian Garrison and Cyril Gautier and reached a gap of more than five minutes with the pack.