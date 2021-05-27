one-off rolls-royce boat tail coupé sets new voyage of hand coachbuilding

British luxury motoring marque, Rolls-Royce represents the ultimate in bespoke, customised luxury cars for the super-wealthy around the world. While other carmakers also offer a lush array of high-spec leather, wood, machined alloy and crystal glass trim options to choose from, Rolls-Royce has, in the past, gone a step further and offered ‘coachbuilt’ bodywork, where the buyer could specify his or her own design requirements and the company would build an exclusive, one-off car based on an individual customer’s specifications. Terribly expensive, yes, but discerning billionaires can’t just be expected to park a regular Rolls-Royce Phantom in their driveway. After all, what if the neighbour also gets one in the same shade of Maharaja Gold? Quite the indescribable horror.