one-off rolls-royce boat tail coupé sets new voyage of hand coachbuilding

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls-royce embarks on a new era of modern coachbuilding with the utterly unique commission, the boat tail. the movement – a step up from the british marque’s renowned bespoke treatment – began in 2017 with the introduction and then international plaudits of the sweptail. now, with a special and permanent coachbuild design team, patrons are empowered to create even more personal expressions of taste and lifestyle. the revealed coupé debuts many firsts, including a champagne hosting suite and parasol which both open up in synchronized, santiago calatrava-inspired mechanisms.

Businesstechxplore.com

Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with 'Boat Tail'

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which along with the wider luxury goods sector is recovering strongly from pandemic fallout, has launched a "Boat Tail" automobile—tailor-made for just three ultra-wealthy clients. With a rear resembling a yacht deck and opening up for alfresco dining, the Boat Tail's opulent design features also hand-crafted aluminium...
Musicava360.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail #Shorts

The exterior of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is swathed in a rich and complex tone of the client’s favourite colour – blue. The hue, with an overt nautical connotation, is subtle when in shadows but in sunlight, embedded metallic and crystal flakes bring a vibrant and energetic aura to the finish. To ensure the smoothest possible application when rendering the exterior, a finger was run over the definitive body line before the paint had fully dried to soften its edges. The wheels are finished in bright blue, highly polished and clear coated to add to Boat Tail’s celebratory character.
Buying Carswarwickcourier.co.uk

£20m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the world’s most expensive new car

Rolls-Royce has revealed what is thought to be the world’s most expensive new car - a coachbuilt grand tourer estimated to be worth around £20 million. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has been launched to spearhead the luxury brand’s plan to expand its coachbuilding into a permanent part of its offering.
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Larry Printz: For the first time in decades, custom coachbuilding returns to Rolls-Royce

Wouldn't it be great if you could commission a car to be built to your specification?. In a return to its heritage, Rolls-Royce announced Thursday that it is introducing Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, which allows customers to do just that. The first three cars built will share a common body style but vary widely in appearance and details. Each car will be a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the clients, reflecting their taste.
Buying CarsCarscoops

BMW M4 Convertible, $28M Rolls Royce ‘Boat Tail’, Ford’s $40k Base-Spec F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5’s NASA-Inspired Seats: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Here’s one downside of component sharing: instead of one luxury VW Group SUV model being recalled for precautionary engine replacements, there are three separate SUV lines being hauled in, plus a bunch of other Audi models. A supplier fault in the manufacture of V8 engines could lead to a cracked block, loss of power, and a risk of fire.
BusinessBMW BLOG

Anders Warming is the New Rolls-Royce Director of Design

Rolls-Royce just announced a new head of design, a man who already worked for the BMW Group for may years, Anders Warming. We recently spoke to Warming on the BMWBLOG Podcast (shameless plug!) and he was working on many interesting independent projects for his own design company. Now, he’s going to be the one to lead Rolls-Royce design into the next chapter of the automobile.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce resurrects Coachbuild department to create one-off luxury cars

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is resurrecting its Coachbuild department to create bespoke luxury cars for its growing clientele. Coachbuilding is the lost art of creating bespoke body styles for early automobiles. Back in the early days of motoring, carmakers will only produce the mechanical components, including the engine, transmission, driveshafts, and wheels referred to as a ‘rolling chassis.’
Buying Carsmelodyinter.com

Rolls-Royce introduces the “utterly unique”… Boat Tail

THIS Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail”, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars yesterday, was made for a particular client. It is nearly 5.8m long, with its generosity of proportion and clarity of surface presenting a graceful and relaxed stance. The front profile is centred on a new treatment of Rolls-Royce’s iconic pantheon grille and lights. The grille becomes an integral part of the front end, “not an applique”.
Economysportscardigest.com

Exploring Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding: The Legacy & Future

Coachbuilding is the art and science of producing bespoke bodywork installed on a pre-assembled chassis with the art as timeless as the motor car itself. Mass production has practically extinguished the practice; however, coachbuilding lives on with Rolls-Royce at the forefront of its rejuvenation. With greater than a century of...
Businessmansworldindia.com

Rolls-Royce Unveils The Boat Tail, Its Rs 200 Crore Car

British luxury motoring marque, Rolls-Royce represents the ultimate in bespoke, customised luxury cars for the super-wealthy around the world. While other carmakers also offer a lush array of high-spec leather, wood, machined alloy and crystal glass trim options to choose from, Rolls-Royce has, in the past, gone a step further and offered ‘coachbuilt’ bodywork, where the buyer could specify his or her own design requirements and the company would build an exclusive, one-off car based on an individual customer’s specifications. Terribly expensive, yes, but discerning billionaires can’t just be expected to park a regular Rolls-Royce Phantom in their driveway. After all, what if the neighbour also gets one in the same shade of Maharaja Gold? Quite the indescribable horror.
Buying Carsmotorillustrated.com

PaRollSol Just the Tip of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail’s Goodies

Just days after announcing it would start coachbuilding once again, Rolls-Royce has revealed this magnificent yet absurd beast to prove they’re serious. It’s called the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail and it comes with a boat-style roof, wood decking, and, of course, a parasol. It began with the Sweptail, a striking Phantom-based...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Multimillion-dollar Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a real land yacht

Now this is a party boat. Rolls-Royce has unveiled a yacht-inspired roadster that it will only make three distinct examples of, each rumored to be worth over $10 million. The Boat Tail is built on the platform as Rolls-Royce's other models, which seem like bargains under $500,000, but features custom coachwork that took four years to design and execute.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Celebrates Its Spectacular Coachbuilt Cars

Coachbuilding is the art of taking a pre-assembled vehicle chassis and constructing a custom body to sit on top of it. Aside from a few small companies like Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, coachbuilding is virtually nonexistent in the modern era because new cars no longer ride on a separate chassis, making it much more difficult to change the body without interfering with structural points. A few major automakers like Rolls-Royce keep the art alive with fabulous one-off creations like the $13 million Sweptail from 2017.
Boats & Watercraftsmegayachtnews.com

Azimut Grande Trideck, “Trideck Plus One” Design

Expanding further into megayacht territory, Azimut has delivered the first yacht of a new 125-foot (38-meter) series, the Azimut Grande Trideck. Despite only publicizing the series just now, it has already sold the next five hulls, too. Judging from this, the “trideck plus one” arrangement, as Azimut’s CEO calls it, succeeds in being more than the illusion of an extra deck.
Carsnordot.app

'Coachbuilding': How Rolls-Royce wants to become even more exclusive

For those very few who think a Rolls-Royce is just too common and ordinary, the British purveyors of luxury on wheels now say they want to start building bespoke originals on request, returning to its tradition of so-called coachbuilding. Rolls-Royce has announced it wants to respond to the individual wishes...
Carsdesignboom.com

the galleon, a futuristic sailing gigayacht concept that can host 200 guests

Steve kozloff has unveiled a new gigayacht concept called galleon. inspired by the multi-decked sailing ships of yore, the concept yacht has been brought to the future through the addition of modern-day amenities including both indoor and outdoor pools, a full-sized basketball court, an air craft hangar, a heliport and four submarines among others.
Businesscachycars.com

Rolls Royce re-established Coachbuilding operations

Extravagance marque brand Rolls-Royce has declared that it has restored its Coachbuild office. The office will permit forthcoming customers the opportunity to commission vehicles as they would prefer while as yet following the organization’s revered plan standards. “We have officially restored our Coach build division for those supporters who wish...