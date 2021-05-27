one-off rolls-royce boat tail coupé sets new voyage of hand coachbuilding
Rolls-royce embarks on a new era of modern coachbuilding with the utterly unique commission, the boat tail. the movement – a step up from the british marque’s renowned bespoke treatment – began in 2017 with the introduction and then international plaudits of the sweptail. now, with a special and permanent coachbuild design team, patrons are empowered to create even more personal expressions of taste and lifestyle. the revealed coupé debuts many firsts, including a champagne hosting suite and parasol which both open up in synchronized, santiago calatrava-inspired mechanisms.www.designboom.com