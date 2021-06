JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — With a single announcement from the Governor's office, Trout Lake could increase its capacity from 25% to 100% in just a few weeks. "It is massive, and that's why there was a little bit of disbelief when we heard it, and it wasn't, you know, big press conference or anything like that. So it was just almost like this little surprise that we got yesterday," said Kara Klaus-Major, owner and director at Trout Lake.