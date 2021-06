The main wireless characteristics of this router that integrates WiFi Mesh functions if we use other QHora routers, is that it includes Triple Band Synchronized AC2200. In the 2.4GHz band we can achieve speeds up to 400MbpsThanks to two internal antennas with a gain of 4.6dBi in the MIMO 2T2R configuration. at first 5GHz band We can achieve speeds up to 867MbpsThanks to two internal antennas with a gain of 4.9dBi in the MU-MIMO 2T2R configuration. Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz-1 antennas, in The second frequency band is 5 GHz We have two internal antennas in MU-MIMO 2T2R configuration which we will investigate with Speed ​​up to 867 Mbps. So, we are facing the AC2200 series WiFi Mesh router, in which the 5GHz frequency band is exclusively allocated for interconnection between the different nodes and here we will have all the basic traffic of the mesh network. This router allows you to set 20 / 40MHz channel width in 2.4GHz band, 20/40 / 80MHz in 5GHz bands, and it does not support 160MHz channel width in 5GHz bands.