The justification for making A Quiet Place Part II is simple: the first film was about what brave and strong parents Lee and Evelyn Abbott (real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) were in the face of a world in which murderous alien monsters with extra-sensitive hearing had taken over everything and murdered most humans. The year-delayed sequel is about their children—the deaf young woman Regan (the outstanding Millicent Simmonds) and son Marcus (Noah Jupe from Honey Boy), who is still deeply shaken after [spoiler alert] just having seen his father sacrificing himself to save his kids (in the previous film). The new movie also seeks to expand the world beyond the Abbotts’ now-destroyed homestead, but that doesn’t turn out to be nearly as interesting as what these children are up to.