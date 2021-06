Far Cry fans are ready for the new animated series based off of the Blood Dragon spin-off game. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was one of the more surprising releases from Ubisoft as it expanded its Far Cry franchise (a practice that would continue later with releases like Far Cry: Primal). Launched as a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 in 2013, Blood Dragon completely changed the aesthetics and world of the series to make it more in line with neon, retro-futuristic worlds of action movies in the 1980s. Now this world is coming back in a wholly new way.