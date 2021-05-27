Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Glarus, WI

Friends of the New Glarus Library Trivia Contest

postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

As we mentioned last week, the Friends are having our trivia contest again. This year we feel safe doing this face-to-face. We won’t be requiring masks while you’re seated with your team, but recommend you bring them along for interacting with other teams, visiting the restrooms, etc. This is your chance to razz the other teams directly, or see their faces as your team triumphs. Or maybe almost triumphs in one of the 6 rounds in this family friendly competition.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Glarus, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
New Glarus, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glarus#Library#Trivia#Friends#Prizes#Veterans Park Shelter#Announcements#Faces#Cooperative Weather#Triumphs#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Euchre at the New Glarus Legion

Open Euchre is back on Thursdays at the New Glarus Legion Home, 1121 2nd Street. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and a light lunch will be served. Cards start at 1:00 p.m. Open to everyone!
Green County, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Family Promise of Green County to Hold Raffle

Family Promise of Green County celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year. The local chapter was founded in November 2011, and since that time, they have served over 300 families, a total of over 700 people, half of which have been children. Its three-tiered model seeks to “prevent” families from becoming homeless, provide “shelter” to those who need it, and empower families to independence through “stabilization.”
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Donations Presented for New Glarus Bike Rodeo

Donors to the New Glarus Bike Rodeo are pictured here (L-R): Chief Burt Boldebuck - NGPD, Michael Bell - Chalet Landhaus Inn, Annie O'Connor - New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, Gof Thompson - New Glarus Lions Club, Linda and George Albright, Nicole Rivers and Gina Butson - Mosher & Associates, Randy and Larry Kubehl - RPM Motors, Mary Stenbroten - State Bank of Cross Plains, Devon Kammerud - Hoesly's Meats, Bekah Stauffacher - New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Towne - LSM Chiropractic, Lt. Jeff Sturdevant - NGPD. Donors not pictured here include Cenex, Classy Cleaners, Corrine's Little Explorers, Frito-Lay, Hair Dimensions, New Glarus Bakery, New Glarus Brewing Company, New Glarus Retreats, Roy's Market, and Seamless Gutters.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Festival Tip Program

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce has launched a new giveback initiative called Chamber Cheers, where non-profit organizations that commit to providing all bartenders and token sellers for a specific festival shift will receive all of the tips donated during that shift. This will give local groups extra facetime with the public, free publicity, and of course, a financial boost. In 2019, the Chamber of Commerce tested the program with three different local groups, and the groups earned a combined total of over $2,000 in just five shifts. In 2021, this program will be available for Polkafest and New Glarus Oktoberfest.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Monroe Clinic & Hospital Foundation Presents "Little Golf" and Grill Event

Since 1992, New Glarus businessman Hans Lenzlinger has hosted Dinner and a “Little Golf” to benefit Monroe Clinic Hospice Services. During a time when hospice services were less available, Lenzlinger saw a need and rallied the area behind this great cause to keep hospice local and loved ones at home or in the community near family.
Green County, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Habitat in Action

In Saturday's mild spring weather on April 24th, a gift was in the making as volunteers worked on a Habitat for Humanity project to improve the home owned by Ronald and Cynthia Uptegraw. Habitat for Humanity of Green County (HHGC) went to work on a project to replace the skirting...
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Swiss UCC Raising Money to Build a Well in a Third World County

When Pat Pluss, worship leader at Swiss United Church of Christ, announced at the Bailey's Run drive-in service in early March that our church's big mission this year was to raise $15,000 to build a well in a third-world country, she already had $2,000 in donations. Since then, the Joyful Hearts Mission Committee has been hard at work recruiting walkers and donations.