Friends of the New Glarus Library Trivia Contest

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce has launched a new giveback initiative called Chamber Cheers, where non-profit organizations that commit to providing all bartenders and token sellers for a specific festival shift will receive all of the tips donated during that shift. This will give local groups extra facetime with the public, free publicity, and of course, a financial boost. In 2019, the Chamber of Commerce tested the program with three different local groups, and the groups earned a combined total of over $2,000 in just five shifts. In 2021, this program will be available for Polkafest and New Glarus Oktoberfest.