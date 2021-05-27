Friends of the New Glarus Library Trivia Contest
As we mentioned last week, the Friends are having our trivia contest again. This year we feel safe doing this face-to-face. We won’t be requiring masks while you’re seated with your team, but recommend you bring them along for interacting with other teams, visiting the restrooms, etc. This is your chance to razz the other teams directly, or see their faces as your team triumphs. Or maybe almost triumphs in one of the 6 rounds in this family friendly competition.www.postmessengerrecorder.com