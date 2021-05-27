Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama. * Until late this evening. * At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river will continue falling to below flood stage late this afternoon. Additional rises could occur due to the potential for locally heavy rainfall tonight. Monitor the latest forecasts. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Williams Road east of Panama is flooded.alerts.weather.gov