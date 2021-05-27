11 Sweet and Savory Strawberry Recipes for a Peak Spring Dish
Spring is peak strawberry season, which is the best time to enjoy these bright red berries while they're ripe, ready, and bursting with flavor. While strawberries are always a stand-out star when it comes to desserts (like vegan ice cream), these versatile berries are also one of the best fruits to pair with a more savory fare. No matter what you toss strawberries into — a salad, a crumble, or even a sandwich — they bring their sweet, fruity juice that plays perfectly with salty, nutty, peppery, and other intensely savory flavors.