11 Sweet and Savory Strawberry Recipes for a Peak Spring Dish

May always feels like the greenest of months. The fizz of new leaves in the gardens, seedlings sprouting on the windowsill and early bunches of asparagus in the shops. The first of the homegrown radishes and tiny soft-leaved lettuces call out for salads by the bowlful: new potatoes with a puree of green peas and rocket; a broad bean salad with yoghurt; and a hollandaise sauce for asparagus into which are stirred wild garlic leaves. All of these have been on the kitchen table in the past few days, as have some early strawberries with the first few spikes of the garden mint.