Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Milwaukee native Arvind Gopalratnam shares his story on growing up in Wisconsin

By Susan Kim
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM0kn_0aDDSPWA00

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

All month long, we've been highlighting heritage and stories in our community.

Arvind Gopalratnam joined TMJ4 News Today to share his story.

Gopalratnam is Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility with the Milwaukee Bucks organization.

He was born in Milwaukee, graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon, and graduated from UW-Madison.

He's the first member of his family to be born outside India.

He shared what it was like to grow up in Milwaukee, his thoughts on raising awareness about hate against Asians, and the hopes he has for his three young children.

You can watch the interview here:

Arvind Gopalratnam on the impact of social justice in the community

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mequon, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Bucks#Community#Homestead High School#Uw Madison#Asians#Tmj4 News Today#Social Justice#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
India
News Break
Society
Related
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...