YouTuber Straps Pet Dog To Helium Balloons To Make It 'Fly,' Arrested

Meet Moon! She is an 86-oound, 4.5-year-old, American Staffordshire terrier. Moon has a beautiful chocolate blue and white coat with green eyes. Moon enjoys providing her people with emotional support and comfort. She loves to spend time with you relaxing on the couch, picnicking in the yard, or on a Sunday drive. She is a lovely girl who enjoys going a good, active walk. She would appreciate strong individuals in her life as she is incredibly strong on leash. She is doing well learning to walk with a harness which will go home with her upon adoption. In the past, she has lived with small dog and at one point she lived with cats. It is unsure how she would do in a home now with dogs and cats, but proper introduction is required. There were children in her previous homes, but older 10+ sturdy kind and dog savvy kids are recommended due to her size and energy. Miss Moon is a sweet, loving, and smart girl looks forward to a home with a securely fenced yard.