Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

YouTuber Straps Pet Dog To Helium Balloons To Make It 'Fly,' Arrested

By Meera Suresh
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaurav Sharma uploaded the video to YouTube on May 21. He immediately took down the viral video after it was criticized. Sharma apologized and claimed he took all safety precautions. A YouTuber who tied his pet dog to a bundle of helium balloons to make it "fly" has been arrested...

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dog#Pet#Viral Video#Youtube Channel#Online Video#Video Online#Indian#Hindustan Times#Gauravzone#The Indian Express#People For Animal#Fir#Helium Gas Balloon#Youtube Channel#Flying#Animal Cruelty#Animal Act#Sharma Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Petsadafruit.com

Simone Giertz Makes a Dog Chair

Love this build for pets from Simone Giertz on YouTube:. My dog would really prefer it if I turned myself into a dog bed. Since I’m not too keen on that project, I built her a chair instead.
Pet ServicesApple Insider

New TagVault: Pet is an AirTag holder for dog collars

ElevationLab has launched the TagVault: Pet, a waterproof AirTag holder that connects to collars or harnesses for dogs. TagVault: Pet is a new AirTag mount that is intended to be used for tracking dogs. ElevationLab claims that it works with most collar thicknesses, and is suitable for dogs — or cats — that weigh over 10lbs.
Shelton, WAthurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Moon

Meet Moon! She is an 86-oound, 4.5-year-old, American Staffordshire terrier. Moon has a beautiful chocolate blue and white coat with green eyes. Moon enjoys providing her people with emotional support and comfort. She loves to spend time with you relaxing on the couch, picnicking in the yard, or on a Sunday drive. She is a lovely girl who enjoys going a good, active walk. She would appreciate strong individuals in her life as she is incredibly strong on leash. She is doing well learning to walk with a harness which will go home with her upon adoption. In the past, she has lived with small dog and at one point she lived with cats. It is unsure how she would do in a home now with dogs and cats, but proper introduction is required. There were children in her previous homes, but older 10+ sturdy kind and dog savvy kids are recommended due to her size and energy. Miss Moon is a sweet, loving, and smart girl looks forward to a home with a securely fenced yard.
Petsnewspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: Old dog still young at heart

Dwight is a 2-month-old male kitten that came to the shelter as a stray with his littermates. Dwight is the snuggliest kitten in his litter and he can’t wait to have a family to give all his love to. He’s all the sweetness you want in a new furry family member.
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: Why is nail clipping so difficult for cats and dogs?

We have a wonderful healthy, 5-year-old lab-shepherd mix who has a great disposition. The only problem we have is clipping his nails. He gets so upset and fights it. He has been prescribed Trazodone 100 mg, and while it calms him slightly, it’s still quite the ordeal. Any suggestions on how to make this easier for my dog? What would make getting nails clipped such a frightening experience? — Grace, North Massapequa, New York.
Petstheonlinecurrent.com

Pet of the Issue: Finley the dog

Senior theatre major Hannah Hockman found her fluffy best friend, Finley, on April 2, 2020 and has since then created an entire business with her dog as the mascot. After noticing Finley’s heart-shaped nose, Hockman knew he was the puppy for her. Having some heart problems herself, Hockman saw Finley as a sign that he was meant for her.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers her AirBnb is directly above a ‘creepy’ abandoned mall

This is definitely one the strangest Airbnb’s we’ve seen.A young woman shared on TikTok her surprise at finding an abandoned mall underneath where she was staying.Claire Scheulin posted videos to the video app where she described that the abandoned mall was “a little creepy” and captioned the video, “POV: your airbnb has an abandoned mall in the basement.”You can watch the full video here.The TikToker also edited eerie music into the clips which made the video even scarier. In the footage, she gives viewers a brief tour of an empty promenade area of the mall and a long corridorWith...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Teen Shoves Bear off Wall To Save Her Dogs in Viral Video

A teen's mission to save her dogs from a bear in her garden has gone viral on TikTok, after CCTV footage captured her casually shoving the ursine creature away with her own hands. Hailey, 17, rushed to protect her pets at her home in California on Memorial Day after realizing...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Camel Chews Woman's Hair Off During Selfie Attempt in Painful Viral Video

The perfect recipe for a viral video is usually made up of an animal or a shocking moment. This video resurfacing on Twitter features both. The clip sees a camel chewing a woman's hair as she attempts to take a selfie with it through a fence. The woman, named Karen as shown by the voice behind the lens screaming her name, begins by holding her phone at an arm's length away while smiling.
Animalsdexerto.com

Woman goes viral on TikTok after fighting a bear to save her dogs

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she was filmed quite literally fighting off a bear to rescue her dogs. What would you do if you looked outside your window and a huge brown bear was threatening the lives of your pups? Would you run or would you risk your life?
PetsPosted by
SPY

Are You a Cat or Dog Owner? You Need a Pet Grooming Glove

Taking care of your pet is more than feeding and walking it. It’s also important to make sure it has a well-maintained coat of fur, which is free of dirt and isn’t playing home to any fleas. But, being a better pet owner doesn’t mean having to dedicate more of...
AnimalsTimes-Journal

Kunekunes make great pets

Pigs such as Miss Piggy, Wilbur in “Charlotte’s Web,” Porky Pig and Piglet have all endeared the creature to millions. In the mid-80s, the potbelly pig rage had many people purchasing pigs as pets and now there’s a new pig in town. Steven and Katrina Brown of Dutton raise a...
Petsbringfido.com

Flying With Fido? These 10 Airport Hotels Welcome Pets

If Fido is planning to fly the pet-friendly skies, he’ll need his beauty sleep. Furry frequent flyers can get 40 winks before 40,000 feet at these pet-friendly hotels located at some of the biggest and most pet-friendly airports in the U.S. TWA Hotel at JFK Airport. Located at John F....
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

11 Pet Products a Professional Dog-Sitter Recommends for a New Puppy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When a friend or family member brings home a new puppy, you’re almost guaranteed to offer to puppy-sit at a moment's notice. Getting uninterrupted time with a new puppy is a dream for many — but they’re a lot more work than you think.