DMX: Exodus review – a bold and bleak posthumous finale
Hip-hop loves a posthumous album, but DMX's has arrived sooner than most because it wasn't supposed to be posthumous at all. Earl Simmons' career had been in decline since the mid-00s, eventually grinding to a halt amid a litany of legal problems, health issues and financial woes – he filed for bankruptcy three times, was jailed for everything from tax fraud to animal cruelty; struggled with bipolar disorder and addiction and released only one, poorly received official album, 2012's Undisputed, in the last 15 years. But prior to his death from an apparent drug overdose this April, he was already on the comeback trail.