Dreams sold to Tempur for £340m

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s biggest beds seller Dreams has been bought by mattress maker Tempur Sealy in a deal for £340 million. The takeover ends eight years of ownership for the brand by private equity giant Sun European Partners, which bought the business out of administration in 2013. Dreams’ current management team...

www.burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
