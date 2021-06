Montauk isn't designed to be rushed — but if you have to squeeze your visit into a single day, it can be done. Getting there is half the fun. Drive and you'll wind through pretty villages with lots of eye candy — tidy East Hampton, tiny Amagansett. Take the Long Island Rail Road and you'll skip all the traffic and be pleasantly surprised how well you can get around by walking, renting a bike or taking a quick cab ride.