Radiant: Vadim Muntagirov, Yasmine Naghdi, Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Mayara Magri in 'Apollo'All images Helen Maybanks. People often ask why it is that in ballet there are different casts on different nights, a practice alien to opera, musicals and theatre. The most obvious reason is practical. Ballet companies keep a number of principal dancers on salary who need regularly to strut their stuff. Another reason is that dancers develop distinct individual qualities – technical, musical and dramatic – which imprint on the works they dance. Add to that the mysterious chemistry of partnering, the capacity of one dancer to bring out the best in another, and you begin to understand why hardcore balletomanes beggar themselves to buy tickets for several casts in a run. Argument over their relative merits fills ballet chatrooms.