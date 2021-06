The pet industry snagged a historic high of almost $104 billion in 2020 as consumers spent more time at home and leaned on pet companionship during the pandemic, with a nearly 7 percent increase in pet retail sales between 2019 and 2020. Consumers paid generously for pet food and treats, vet care, pet products and over-the-counter medications, among other items. Popular online pet retailer Chewy alone hauled in more than $2 billion in net sales during Q4 2020 — a 51 percent year-over-year increase, according to a company press release.