Even after 32 years, indignity after indignity is still being heaped on the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. One of the most dispiriting weeks in the entire campaign for justice ended with the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region sending a formal complaint to the Bar Standards Board about the comments made on Wednesday on national radio by a senior barrister about the behaviour of supporters in 1989.Jonathan Goldberg QC, who acted for one of the defendants in the final criminal trial connected with the deaths of the 96 people who were killed on the Leppings Lane...