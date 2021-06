Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Dynamo (1-1-2) fought hard in their away match against Texas rivals FC Dallas, eventually escaping with a point from that 1-1 draw. They took an early lead at the 34th minute with Picault, but FC Dallas pulled even at the 42nd minute with Obrian. Houston dominated the second half but were unable to score a winning goal. They have now conceded in all 4 matches so far, but they have also scored in all 4. That was also a trend last season for Houston, with 7 of their 10 home matches producing goals from both sides. Houston had a 3-3-4 record at home last season and should improve that, because they were even worse on the road (1 win, 7 losses, 5 draws).