Glasgow will move into Level 2 restrictions from Saturday, June 7, Nicola Sturgeon has announced, after being left in Level 3 in the last easing of restrictions. The Scottish First Minister also stated on June 1 that much of the north and south of Scotland will move into Level 1 restrictions from this date, in line with the timetabled easing of restrictions. However, it was announced that more than half of the Scottish population will be in lockdown "limbo" from from June 7.