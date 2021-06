Transport for London is on its knees. The capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has had to resort to begging the Government for temporary handouts, and today it has received its third in less than two years. UK taxpayers will be providing an extra £1 billion deal to keep it afloat, taking the overall bailout figure since March 2020 to £4 billion. In return, Khan, who is also chairman of TfL, will have to deliver an estimated £900 million of cuts and accelerate the network’s much-needed modernisation programme.