Chef Aarón Sánchez knows a lot about tacos. Per the Denver Post, you can chalk up that knowledge to his heritage and the recipes that he cooked with his mother or, perhaps, it can just be attributed to his mastery as a chef. Whichever explanation you chose, we suggest you do it while you enjoy one of his masterpieces at his Johnny Sánchez taco joint because they are just that good. However, if you are not lucky enough to have Sánchez's taqueria in your neck of the woods, don't despair. Sánchez is not stingy when it comes to sharing his knowledge or love of this iconic handheld food.