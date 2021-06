Nominations for Labour’s candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election closed at 5.00 pm yesterday. It remains to be seen whether Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, will be ultimately successful in becoming the party’s candidate and then its newest MP. We don’t even know for sure yet whether she has what it takes to be a success in either role; however much we may wish to honour the life of a young woman so tragically lost from public life by the actions of a brutal murderer, we must not replace meritocracy with the hereditary principle.